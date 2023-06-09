AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School students will step into the world of crime-solving next week as they look to cap off a year full of creative STEM Days.
The school will be holding two “CSI Days” next week for fifth- and seventh-graders, with students working to crack mock cases using a variety of lessons they have learned throughout the year. Seventh-graders will solve their case on June 13, while fifth-graders will have their shot a day later.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM Coach Jennifer Donais said that she did a CSI Day with the fifth-grade last year and that teachers and students had a blast.
“They said it was like one of the best days they had all year,” Donais said, adding she expanded the fun to the seventh grade this year due to the positive feedback.
Fifth-grade math teacher Megan Butler spoke about last year’s excitement.
“It was a really great experience for the teachers and the kids, which is why we wanted to do it again this year, just because the engagement and the reactions that we got from the students was so great and awesome,” Butler said.
This year fifth-grade and seventh-grade students will be focusing on different storylines. She said that fifth-graders will have to find out who stole Butler’s beloved speakers, while the seventh-graders must help one of their teachers, Allison MacAulay, find out who stole her precious peppa pig, according to Donais.
“We’re really trying to play them up with the kids. The kids don’t even know what’s happening yet, they’re going to come in and be surprised with the caution tape and the resource officer and whatnot,” Donais said.
She elaborated on how the day will play out, with students coming in and seeing video alibis from suspects as well as victim statements.
“Also we have the resource officers in on this, so they give them detective badges,” Donais said.
She said that they then spend the day going to various centers held in different classrooms. Centers include the crime scene, fingerprinting analysis, handwriting analysis, and germ analysis.
Butler explained how her classroom was decorated for the day.
“What I dealt with in my classroom was a black light activity where we wrote little messages all around the room and students had to go find the messages and decode what was around the room,” Butler said.
Donais shared that they will end each day by having two students question the suspects before returning to class to pick who did it.
“Then we have our resource officer handcuff the person who did it and walk them down the hallway, which is the main big event of the day,” Donais said.
Butler shared that she was the culprit of the first mock case, which ended with her being led through the halls in handcuffs.
“I was 9 months pregnant and walking down the hall in handcuffs, having 10-year-olds yelling at me asking why I stole a Mountain Dew from Ms. Greenbaum, but it was really cool. It was nice to see like the end result of all of our work come together and just get their reaction,” Butler said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
