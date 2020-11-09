NEWBURYPORT — The owner of an Ayer craft cocktail bar hopes to open a second location at 38 State St., a spot occupied by Ceia Kitchen and Bar.
Reza Rahmani, owner of Bar 25 in downtown Ayer, has applied for a liquor license transfer for the State Street property from current owner Caswell Restaurant Group, which operates Ceia. The city’s Licensing Commission will hold a public hearing on the application Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Rahmani said that since he opened Bar 25 in Ayer in December 2018, the restaurant’s selection of classic and specialty craft cocktails, as well as beer and food, has been “successful and well-received” by the town.
And while Rahmani’s first restaurant only had 30 seats, pre-COVID-19, he said the State Street location would be “much bigger.”
“I love Newburyport, I bring my family over every summer,” Rahmani said. “I love the layout of everything. In a time like this, it’s scary to open a new restaurant, but I really have high hopes for this.”
Rahmani is developing the new restaurant’s menu, which he said would be “simple” and include some farm-to-table items. He also noted that Bar 25 specializes in drinks using fresh ingredients, and that he “stays away” from using anything with preservatives or a high-sugar content.
And while everything is contingent on license approvals from the city and state, Rahmani said he hopes to open Bar 25 in Newburyport in January.
He said the bar may open “on a very limited basis to get to know the community and not overload ourselves.”
For more information on Bar 25, visit: https://bar-25.com/?gclid=CjwKCAiAv4n9BRA9EiwA30WND00Y-FW7jBLOMw7dUgwsP5aPjSbAi1DIbXxXRt4LvOiz3DdLyBBjDhoCef0QAvD_BwE
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
