NEWBURYPORT — A boat crash injured two women and a child Saturday when a Tewksbury boat owner accidentally hit the throttle of her 25-foot Tidewater, driving the boat onto the dock at Newburyport Harbor Marina.
A spokesperson for Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg's office said the center console craft with twin Evinrude outboard motors, named Unbreakable, is owned by Christine Elliott of Tewksbury, who was reportedly trying to dock the boat when the accident happened. The crash lifted the boat out of the water and onto the dock.
The Harbor Patrol, Newburyport police and firefighters responded. The three people on the boat were taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital with reports of broken bones and lacerations.
The spokesperson said TowBoatUS was making plans to pull the boat off the dock at high tide. The Harbor Patrol is investigating the accident.
