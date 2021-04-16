MERRIMAC — A Haverhill man rescued by local firefighters after a car crash on Interstate 495 in November will have a chance to thank them personally at a "lifesaving ceremony" at the fire station Monday.
The private ceremony, conducted under COVID-19 safety protocols, will honor those who pulled David Lesiczsa from his car Nov. 7 about 11:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Larry Fischer. When first responders arrived, they found that a guardrail had gone through the driver's side door, trapping Lesiczsa inside.
It took about an hour for Merrimac firefighters, with assistance from Amesbury firefighters and local, Amesbury and state police, to remove Lesiczsa from the car. From the crash site, Lesiczsa was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Lesiczsa was eventually flown to Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, where he underwent immediate surgery on both legs, according to an online fundraising page.
Since then, Lesiczsa has made a full recovery and will be reunited for the first time with those who saved him.
