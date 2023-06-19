AMESBURY — Fourth-graders gathered outside Amesbury Elementary on Friday morning to show off their engineering skills with the lessons they learned from their Jay Gee’s Ice Cream and Fun Center field trip.
Groups of students designed mock bumper cars with egg passengers after going to Jay Gee’s in Methuen earlier in the month to learn about how bumper cars are made safe. Styrofoam, pipe cleaners, and fluff balls were just some of the materials students used.
The students each took turns sending their vehicles down a ramp and into a wall, with each successful attempt leading to a higher drop. They excitedly crowded together after each run to see if the egg had survived. Loud cries of “It’s cracked!” or “We made it!” could be heard over the consistent chorus of cheers, depending on the state of each egg after crashing.
Ultimately, only two groups out of eight managed to make it from the highest point. Students then gathered in the shade to discuss what made some cars more successful than others.
Fourth-graders Paisley Fitton and Shea Chapple were on one of the successful groups, and both said they had a really fun time.
“A lot of them didn’t survive, so I was scared that ours wouldn’t. So that was kind of cool that it survived all of them and the egg is still in,” Fitton said.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM Coach Jennifer Donais spoke about why she decided to incorporate Jay Gee’s with the final STEM Day.
“What made that I think special is that this year we’ve been doing a lot of fourth grade projects with careers and bringing those career industry experts. So it’s been nice to change it up a little bit and bring them on such an engaging field trip that they now are using for projects,” Donais said.
She shared what impressed her most about the cars the students designed.
“They truly took from the Jay Gee’s, the bumper boats and bumper cars, and made bumpers on the cars, which was really cool. And I think you noticed that they put them into cups and had restraint systems around them, pipe cleaners and whatnot, because they knew they had to keep it inside there,” Donais said.
Fitton and Chapple’s car had a variety of features, but one that stood out was a G-shaped styrofoam bumper at the front. Fitton explained the importance behind the symbol.
“It’s called ‘The Godzilla,’” Fitton said.
Fitton said that going to Jay Gee’s helped a lot.
“There was bumpers on the cars and there was seat belts, so it’s no different,” she said.
Chapelle said that the experience was good for team building.
“It’s helpful for getting along with people,” Chapple said.
Fourth-grade teacher Meghan Elliott agreed saying students had a great time collaborating.
“We combined all three of the fourth-grade classes and we had eight groups and they worked really well together with the time that we had left to work on it. You could just see the excitement on their faces watching their cars go down the ramp,” Elliott said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
