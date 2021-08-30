WEST NEWBURY — An investigation of a fire Aug. 8 at the Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building site did not reveal evidence of criminal activity, investigators announced.
West Newbury firefighters responded to the school campus at 22 Main St. about 3:45 p.m. for a report of smoke showing from the roof at the rear of the construction site.
Mutual aid was provided by the Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury and Newburyport fire departments. Atlantic Ambulance also responded.
The fire was knocked down within minutes by fire crews, and no injuries were reported.
An investigation was conducted by the West Newbury Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office with assistance from the State Police Crime Services Section.
Investigators identified potential causes, including electrical wiring and smoking materials, that could not be ruled out entirely, West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in joint a press release.
While there is no evidence it was intentionally set, the fire had to be classified as “undetermined” as required by the National Fire Protection Association Standard since investigators could not eliminate all but one possible cause of the fire.
The fire Aug. 8 came two days after another fire occurred at the same site.
In that case, investigators determined the fire to be accidental, caused by sparks from a grinder used during construction that ignited nearby adhesive.
