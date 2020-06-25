NEWBURYPORT — An electronic notification system warning about combined sewage overflows into the Merrimack River, championed by a state senator and regional planning commission, could start as a pilot program soon if all goes according to plan.
"We are hopeful that we will have something for the public to begin to use by the end of July," said Lane Glenn, co-chair of the Merrimack River District Commission and president of Northern Essex Community College.
The pilot program was created in coordination with the City of Newburyport, but Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who has championed the plan, said she's hopeful for its success and eventual replication in other communities along the Merrimack and throughout the state. The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has been the driver for the plan from the beginning.
Using $100,000 secured by the senator from the fiscal 2020 budget, the Merrimack River District Commission is building a website and possibly a mobile app to alert people in communities along the river when CSOs are likely to take place.
CSOs occur when there is a power outage or too much rain for a community's sewage system to handle, discharging untreated sewage into the water.
When this happens, officials recommend that people and pets avoid direct contact with the water for at least 48 hours. Direct contact means swimming or wading, but boating and other activities may also be a risk.
On Sunday, a rainstorm swept through Lowell and caused sewage to discharge from the city's wastewater treatment facility between 3:40 and 6:20 p.m., the Merrimack River Watershed Council reported.
The notification system will not use real-time analysis, Glenn explained. Instead, it will rely on information about the amount of rain that falls, as well as the flow rate, or how far and how fast sewage can travel down the river, to give people an idea of what to watch out for and for how long.
"We hope to work toward a system in the coming months that is even more extensive than that — that goes up and down the entire river, perhaps, and let's people know in a little more real time with technology, knowing the water and what's really there," he said.
Glenn added that CSOs aren't the only contributor to contaminants in the river; storm runoff, because of the amount of streets and hard surfaces near the river, is also an issue.
"This system that we will have in place hopefully for the end of July is only about CSOs," he said, noting that the commission is working on addressing other contributors down the road.
The purpose of the notification system is "not necessarily to panic people," he said, adding that the river is "a lot cleaner" than it once was.
He thanked legislators, including DiZoglio, Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, for advocating for short- and long-term solutions to CSOs. In addition, Brown and Caldwell, an Andover-based water consulting group, helped the commission get the system running, Glenn said.
"The benefit of this alert system is to not only inform the public of potential hazards and thereby avoid illness, but also to collect data about these events to inform planning and future initiatives on both green and gray infrastructure," DiZoglio said.
In working with the Merrimack River District Commission, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, other elected officials and environmental groups, DiZoglio said, "The goal is to create a plan to clean and maintain our majestic Merrimack so that it may be here for future generations to explore."
