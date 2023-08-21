WEST NEWBURY — Communities along the Merrimack have seen their river transformed from one of the most polluted in the U.S. to one of the region’s most popular recreation sites and habitats for wildlife.
In spite of this progress, however, each moderate rainstorm that passes through the Merrimack Valley can result in the discharge of raw sewage into the river. This summer has been particularly active for sewage discharges, according to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, which monitors such events.
Watershed Council education and policy specialist John Macone addressed the genesis of the problem Tuesday during a virtual talk hosted by G.A.R. Memorial Library in West Newbury.
Macone provided information and insight on the problem of combined sewage overflows, what’s been done – and what still needs to happen – to fix the problem, and how local residents can get involved.
The Merrimack River Watershed area covers more than 5,000 square miles and provides drinking water for approximately 600,000 people. It is the fourth-largest watershed in New England. The river, surrounded by mountains, extends to Franconia Notch, New Hampshire, at the northernmost end and travels as far south as Hopkinton.
Combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, occur when the amount of runoff exceeds the capacity of the sewage system, causing untreated stormwater and wastewater to flow into nearby bodies of water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On a typical day, sewage plants are able to process the amount of waste generated.
On rainy days, however, when sewage plants are overwhelmed, the flow of waste is diverted to the river. Contaminants are washed into the Merrimack, creating potential health risks to humans and animals including skin rashes, gastrointestinal problems, and infections in preexisting wounds. Due to climate change, more heavy rain and sewage overflows can be expected in the future, Macone said.
When bacteria levels have been found to exceed safe limits, beaches have been closed to swimmers and pets. Malone reported that, out of the 61 days in June and July, sewage was discharged into the Merrimack on 28 of those days.
During those same two months, there was a “no primary contact” advisory (no swimming or wading) on 39 days. This summer saw roughly twice the amount of rain than the region received last summer, and the river flowed at a rate that broke a 100-year record.
The turbulence generated from the high rate of flow contributed greatly to the brown, muddy look of the river. The highest levels of contamination have been found in the area running from Lowell to West Newbury. Lowell and Manchester, New Hampshire, produce the bulk of CSO discharges, according to Macone.
Macone put the issue of CSOs in historical context, describing the Merrimack River as having a long history of “industrial use and abuse.”
During the Industrial Revolution, factories, mills and cities sprang up rapidly along the river because of its plethora of power-generating falls. All the wastewater produced went into canals or flowed directly into the river.
Henry David Thoreau, a New Englander and transcendentalist, was the first to identify a potential problem with river pollution, calling the Merrimack in 1845 “a mere wastewater.” By 1974, the Merrimack was a “river of sewage,” according to Macone.
The Clean Water Act was passed in 1972; 51 years later, the Merrimack Valley continues to confront CSO contamination in the river.
According to Macone and the MRWC, it will cost billions of dollars to rectify the problem. Most communities cannot shoulder this cost alone.
Additionally, the EPA’s enforcement orders on CSO-producing cities typically involve lengthy deadlines, meaning that stringent accountability standards are not being met. And while several nonprofits and government agencies regularly test the river’s water quality, there is simply not enough money or manpower to test after each CSO event.
Notifying the public when CSO releases have occurred has been problematic. Sewage plants in Massachusetts are required by law to issue public reports via email when a CSO event happens, but these warnings can be hard to locate, and there is no central public alert system for dissemination of information.
New Hampshire sewage plants are not bound by law to report sewage overflows, although the EPA is stepping up its efforts to require reporting.
Macone indicated that the MRWC is advocating for a much improved public alert system. They would like to see “real time” bacteria monitors installed on the Merrimack River to capture each CSO release.
They are working on shifting the state and federal focus from the issue of separating pipes to an emphasis on green infrastructure, and are advocating for a public policy and funding focus on Lowell’s CSO problems. More comprehensive studies of the public health impacts of CSOs are badly needed.
Macone was quick to point out that, while contamination of the Merrimack River continues to pose a daunting challenge, progress has been made. The EPA has issued consent decrees that have mandated Haverhill and Manchester to undertake significant mitigation work, and they are now negotiating with Lowell. A federal infrastructure law has been passed to pay for permanent fixes to combined sewage overflows.
Macone encouraged his audience to get involved in efforts to save the Merrimack River through advocacy and engagement. State.
Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is the lead Senate sponsor of Bill S.586; in the House, Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, has taken the lead on the bill. The bill proposes the creation of a Merrimack River collaborative to serve as the coordinating entity to monitor, improve and restore water quality to the Merrimack River.
John Macone can be reached at jmacone@merrimack.org. Contact Sen. Bruce Tarr at bruce.Tarr@masenate.gov and Rep. Dawne Shand at dawne.Shand@mahouse.gov.
