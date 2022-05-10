NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Cultural Council will host its first cultural forum Thursday, inviting local leaders to speak about arts in the city
The forum’s intent is to solidify Newburyport as a cultural hub serving the North Shore, according to the council. The event will be held at the Custom House Maritime Museum from 4 to 7 p.m.
The speakers will include Andrew Levine, chief of staff for Mayor Sean Reardon; Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts and a founding member of the Newburyport Arts Collective.
“We are fortunate to be able to build upon the foundation that so many of the people here have created with their passion and dedication to the arts and culture in Newburyport,” Patricia Cannon, chair of the 10-member volunteer council, said in a news release.
“This is an important time for our voices to be heard and we look forward to the vibrant discussion and solidifying our path forward to further our city’s cultural identity,” she added.
Following the presentations, those in attendance will break off into small groups to discuss their hopes and the challenges ahead for the city’s cultural community. The discussions will be followed by a reception.
The forum will include members of the visual arts, theater and music communities along with those representing the city’s historic institutions and organizations that contribute to its artistic fabric.
The forum comes on the heels of the annual ArtsWalk last weekend and the return of Spring Fest on Saturday and Sunday, featuring more than two dozen local artists offering everything from dance to drumming. Free performances will take place in Waterfront Park and along the waterfront.
To register for the forum, email CCouncil@cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.