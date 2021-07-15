Curated show at NAA features four artists

NEWBURYPORT — The shop space at the Newburyport Art Association on Water Street features “Of Our Rivers and the Sea” with works by four award-winning artists.
The artists present their interpretations of the New England coastline, including nautical and maritime life.
They include Pam Baker, photo artistry and graphic arts; Karen Fitzgerald, watercolorist; Kathleen Miller, oil and mixed media art; and Linda Dahlberg; photo artistry and curator.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Viewing and sales are available at normal gallery hours.
