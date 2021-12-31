NEWBURYPORT – G. Mello Disposal will begin curbside pick up of Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Trees will be collected on various days (not necessarily a household’s trash collection day).
Trees put out by Thursday, Jan. 13, will be used for the Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire at Spence-Pierce-Little Farm, which will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The bonfire is a cost-effective way to dispose of the trees and serves as a fundraiser for the town of Newbury Fire Department. Do not bag the trees but remove bases, tinsel and lights.
Beginning Jan. 17, G. Mello trucks will collect Christmas trees along with the trash. They will continue that service through the end of January.
Mattresses and box springs can be recycled by a non-profit, UTEC, which comes to Newburyport periodically to pick them up, and, as a part of job training, deconstructs them to recover the salvageable components.
UTEC will be in Newburyport on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Call the Health Department at Newburyport City Hall to arrange for a curbside pickup of a mattress or box spring. The cost is $15 per piece (less than putting it out as trash). Or, the mattress or box spring can be dropped off at the Recycling Center. Again, to make arrangements, call 978-465-4410, ext. 1.
The Recycling Center will be open on the second Saturday of January (Jan. 8) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is open on most Mondays and Thursdays as well from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. In the winter, call the Health Department at 978-465-4410, ext. 1, to confirm that someone will be at the center.
Items acceptable for drop-off include white packing Styrofoam, anything with a cord or batteries, rechargeable batteries, cords, fluorescent bulbs, bicycles, appliances (large and small), tires, anything that is mostly metal (including grills, lawn mowers, patio tables/chairs, file cabinets, pots, pans), antifreeze, cardboard, motor oil and cooking oil. Also, the recycling center now has a way to recycle rigid plastic, such as plastic trash cans, laundry baskets and large plastic toys. Please note — there can be no metal parts on the rigid plastic. Some items have fees for drop-off. They include TVs, monitors, printers, VCRs, DVD players, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, tires, microwaves and large kitchen and laundry appliances.
Cardboard recycling is also available. Cardboard left at the curb must be flattened and no more than 3 feet wide or long. If there’s more than one cardboard piece outside the recycle barrel, bind them together with string, twine or tape. Also please note that recycling barrel lids must be closed — do not overfill the barrel. Excess recyclables can go in a cardboard box or odd-sized barrel as long as they are labeled as recycling. You may also bring cardboard to the Recycle Center (see above). Remove everything from the boxes and break them down; the boxes don’t have to be cut down in size or bound.
For more information, go to the Recycling and Energy page on the City of Newburyport website, or call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
