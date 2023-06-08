NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program include Bob Cronin, the Custom House Maritime Museum's 2023 Maritime Days chairperson, to provide a preview of the events, including the visit of Fernando de Magallanes’ Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica. Also joining Joe DiBiase in the studio this Saturday will be Ken Irwin, to talk about the Belleville Roots Music Series Juneteenth celebration concert with Corey Harris.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #451 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available anytime at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.