NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will hold a concert Friday at 6 p.m. featuring guitarist John Tavano, cellist and bassist Roger Kimball and percussionist Keith Augeri.
The group will perform music from Brazil, Spain and American jazz. Compositions are by Antonio Jobim, Villa Lobos, Francisco Tarrega and Charlie Byrd, as well as original work.
Tickets are $15. Seats are limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.ticketspice.com/john-tavano-roger-kimball-and-keith-augeri-concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.