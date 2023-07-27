NEWBURYPORT — The Rear Admiral Richard I. Rybacki Award presentation will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St.
The Rybacki family established the award, which is presented annually to the crew member of Coast Guard Station Merrimack River who best exemplifies the spirit of respect, honor, and devotion to duty in service to the Coast Guard and the community.
The award recipient’s name will be engraved on a large plaque that hangs in the Station Merrimack River lobby. Lucinda Cathcart, Rybacki’s daughter, will present the award.
A short ceremony will be held outdoors followed by refreshments. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to dtorres@thechmm.org.
