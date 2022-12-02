NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum is expected to light up its Maritime Tree today (Dec. 2) at 5:30 p.m. as it kicks off the holiday season for a third year. Guests will be warmed with hot chocolate and entertained by the Newburyport Choral Society.
The Maritime Tree, according to museum staff, is a reflection of Newburyport’s community spirit and its history as a maritime port. The replica boating life rings used as ornaments are tied together to reflect how non-profits, businesses owners, residents, and city officials, depend on each other.
Families, schools, businesses, families and individuals are invited to celebrate the season by decorating the 30-foot rope-made tree with their personal decorated ornamented life rings. Life rings are available for purchase at the Custom House Maritime Museum’s gift shop or online at http://buyalifering.com.
Bresnahan Elementary and River Valley Charity School students, along with Newburyport Youth Services participants, decorated the rings.
All ring proceeds benefit the Custom House Maritime Museum. Life rings are available at the CHMM gift shop or online at: buyalifering.com.
Coming back this year to raise awareness of their role in the community are local cultural nonprofits participants: Community Service, The Firehouse Center for the Arts; Lowell’s Boat Shop ,the Museum of Olde Newbury, the Newburyport Art Association; Newburyport Choral Society, Newburyport Horticultural Society, Our Neighbors’ Table, The Newburyport PTO, and Yankee Homecoming.
Sponsors include the Institution of Savings; Jack Weston and Jayne Cousins; Bentley’s Real Estate; 21 Water Street; Darling Consulting Group; Finneran & Nichsolson; Stoneridge Properties; Iron Tree Service; Matter Communication; Fritz Deguglielmo; and Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
