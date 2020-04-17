NEWBURYPORT – The Custom House Maritime Museum may be closed to the pubic until the threat of COVID-19 subsides, but that hasn’t stopped the downtown museum from highlighting and celebrating the city’s past.
In a continuing effort to keep the community engaged and connected in this time of distance, the museum has begun a monthly, public “Virtual First Friday” lecture series on the videoconferencing site Zoom.
Last month, the Custom House kicked off the series with Untapped History’s Alexander Cain. The next one is May 1 at 6 p.m. when Kevin MacDonald, former museum volunteer curator, presents “Hoist the Red Flag: Epidemic and Quarantine in Early Newburyport.”
“We were elated at the response and virtual turnout as we had people checking in from all over the country, and we want to keep the momentum going,” said Sean Palmatier, the museum’s assistant director and curator.
The series is expected to continue in the months to come and the staff is working on a roster of speakers that will align with the museum’s exhibit and programming calendar.
Palmatier said although the museum is not open to the public, the staff is working diligently and safely to make repairs, paint, and elevate permanent exhibit material and presentation to reflect the area’s rich history.
“So that when we do open again, we are giving our patrons a fresh look and new substantive content,” Palmatier said.
The museum is also working on other virtual events related to its next major exhibit: “Entertainment for Man and Horse: Victuals, Libations, and Distractions at an Early American Tavern.”
Virtual events being planned include a tavern night, an early American music concert, and continuing lectures on a variety of topics, including local and maritime history, as well as those related to the early American tavern exhibit, according to Palmatier.
A little background on “Hoist the Red Flag” according to MacDonald:
“From the very beginnings of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the outbreak of disease was a hard reality for all,” MacDonald said. “As it was in all towns, so, too, Newburyport was responsible for managing and mitigating its own response to each new threat and its potentially deadly impact on the community.”
“Virtual First Friday” is open to all. A link to join the event will be posted on the museum’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, as well as on its website, and through email.
