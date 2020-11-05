NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will debut the Custom House Maritime Tree on Dec. 4.
Businesses, schools, families and individuals are invited to celebrate the holiday season by decorating the 30-foot rope-made tree with ornamental life rings, according to Susan Bernhard, chairperson of the museum board.
“To reflect Newburyport’s community spirit, replica boating life rings will be used as ornaments, tied together to reflect how we depend on each other in these pandemic times,” she said in a press release. “The tree will be reminiscent of tall ship rigging, reflecting the heritage of our maritime port.”
Museum Executive Director Joan Whitlow added, “It is our hope the 30-foot ‘tree’ lighting up the harbor-facing lawn this holiday season serves as a beacon of hope for the new year.”
Local nonprofits are also participating to raise money for their organizations or just raise awareness of their role in the community.
The Museum of Olde Newbury is making the tree topper, which can also be used as a garden adornment, to be auctioned off after the event. Lowell’s Boat Shop will place a boat at the base of the tree — a great thing for children to sit in and a perfect backdrop for a family photo, according to the museum.
The Actors Studio of Newburyport will decorate the tree’s base with mock gift bags. These represent bags that are for sale for $20. Each bag features an item — such as an acting class or T-shirt. Also participating are the Newburyport Choral Society, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, the Newburyport Art Association and Merrohawke Nature School.
Students from Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, guided by teacher Pamela Standley-Jamison, are decorating 360 rings sponsored by Finneran & Nicholson P.C. as an art project.
Replica life rings, ready for decorating, can be purchased by the public and local businesses.
“It’s a great family project that sparks creativity and imagination,” Bernhard said. “Decorate the life rings any way you like: add paint, garland, messages or dedications. We will hang them on the tree, and you get to keep them at the end.”
Replica life rings come in three sizes: 6-inch rings for $10, 10-inch rings for $25 and 15-inch rings for $100. The life rings are available for purchase at http://buyalifering.com, the museum gift shop and other local retail outlets, but supplies are limited.
Replica life rings purchased online are available for pickup in the museum gift shop. All ring proceeds benefit the museum.
