NEWBURYPORT – The Custom House Maritime Museum will host its annual holiday event, Voices of Christmas Past, via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/CustomHouseMuseum) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
As with years past, the program presents modern viewers with social and cultural perspectives of holidays long past by presenting descriptions and narratives left by those who lived during Newburyport’s golden age of maritime commerce.
The program, conceived, written and directed by Kate Gilbert, carries the theme "Best of The Voices of Christmas Past." It will feature Gilbert's favorite entries from the past 10 years of performances. Actors Brian Nickerson and Mike Coppinger will join Gilbert in performing the dramatic readings.
In addition, the museum is planning its Custom House Maritime Tree, with a "Ring in the Holidays" theme.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, the shape of a “tree” will be erected on the back lawn of the museum.
The Maritime Tree will be constructed to resemble ship rigging, and will display life rings of various sizes that have been decorated by people and organizations in the community as a symbol of collective unity.
Replica boat life rings are being decorated by students, nonprofits, businesses and families of the Greater Newburyport community.
Some are returning them to be hung on the tree, while others are keeping them to decorate their homes or giving them as gifts. These ornamental life rings can be decorated with paint, ribbons, wood – anything that sparks your imagination to “Ring in the Holidays.”
Replica life rings, ready for decorating, can be purchased at buyalifering.com and at the CHMM gift shop during weekend business hours.
The replica life rings come in three sizes: 6-inch ring for $10; 10-inch ring for $25; and a 15-inch ring for $100.
Rings are available for pickup in the museum gift shop during weekend business hours, or Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by ringing the bell at the back door of museum.
