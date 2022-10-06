NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will have a new feature on its 1835 building – a plaque honoring architect Robert Mills.
The plaque, donated by the Newburyport Preservation Trust, will be unveiled to the public during a brief ceremony Oct. 21 at noon.
“There’s nothing indicating that it is Mills designed, Mills architecture designed the Custom House, and that’s what we’re trying to bring to light,” museum Executive Director Chris Silva said. “The thing about Robert Mills, who’s the architect for this building, he crafted these buildings to be fireproofed using barrel vaults, which included arches, granite brick and nonflammable materials, which was something new in the late 1700s, early 1800s, so that makes the building very unique.”
Museum board Chairman Jack Santos said the Newburyport Preservation Trust reached out more than a year ago after member Rita Mahalik wanted to donate a plaque for the Custom House that was in line with the kinds of signs the Preservation Trust puts on historic homes citywide.
Santos added that the plaque will highlight what the Custom House was, what year it was built and who the architect was – three significant pieces of information nowhere to be found on the outside of the building.
The ceremony is set to be about half an hour, according to organizers. Members of the Newburyport Preservation Trust will speak about the building’s importance and their involvement, Mahalik will say a few words about her involvement and what it meant to her to provide this. Silva and Santos will give a short speech about what it means to the organization and the rarity of having a custom house.
“Having one of three on the East Coast is very important not only to American history, but to people that are enthusiasts of architecture,” Silva said. “It becoming the Custom House Maritime Museum, it’s actually an added security to the artifacts that we house here that are important to Newburyport’s maritime history and the community.”
The Custom House is under a preservation restriction as a museum property, something Santos says they take very seriously in terms of the work they are doing.
“We’ve just put in new doors in the front, we’re going to be putting new doors in the back, we did the roof last year, and we’ve got some repairs to be done around the granite,” Santos said. “We’re spending a lot of money keeping the building in tip-top shape, but anything we do with it, including putting the sign on, it has to go through the Newburyport Historical Commission, who owns the preservation restriction.”
Santos said the Newburyport Historical Commission was supportive, helpful and approved the plaque for the building.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
