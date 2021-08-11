Custom House receives $100K gift; Maritime Days return next month

NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum is looking forward to bringing Maritime Days back to the downtown next month and is also celebrating a $100,000 gift from a local business owner.
Susan Bernhard, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said ARC Technologies founder Dan Healey has committed to donating $100,000 to the museum.
Bernhard said she began talking to Healy when he docked his yacht Everglade in Newburyport last summer but wasn’t able to get in to see the museum.
Healey brought Everglade back to the waterfront late last month and finally visited the Custom House. Healey said he visited the museum while growing up in the area and wanted the chance to get a better look at it now.
“I brought my captain and my whole crew for a walkthrough,” he said. “We spent an hour and a half to two hours there.”
Bernhard said she and Healy met Friday on Everglade and he committed to giving $100,000 to the museum.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” Bernhard said. “Dan has also committed to being on an advisory committee that we are going to do with a lot of the local businesses. We are also talking about building more space to work on our collection. Dan is a local businessperson who is investing in the area and he was thrilled to support all of the efforts that we have done.”
The gift can be used for whatever need the museum may have, Healey said.
“There are really no ties to go along with it,” he said. “They are currently in the midst of defining how they are going to grow and I didn’t want to earmark it for any particular room or exhibit.”
Healey said the Newburyport waterfront has been important to his family.
“My grandfather came to Newburyport from Ireland in 1921,” he said. “Newburyport has always been a key place in my family and this is where we basically started. They called him ‘Irish Dan’ and, in his later days, he used to work down on the waterfront there when the old Flying Yankee Clipper ship was in town. I have an old picture of him on that and they are going to find a little spot where they can place that. So that is really cool for my family.”
The Custom House has attracted attention in recent years with its Maritime Days celebrations as the museum brought in tall ships such as El Galeon and the Santa Maria replica to the waterfront in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Bernhard said the museum was “just minutes away” from signing a contract that would have brought the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry from Rhode Island to Newburyport in spring 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began that March and the 2020 Maritime Days was called off.
“The captain of the ship and I figured we would hold off a little bit to see how the COVID situation played out,” Bernhard said. “But we all know what happened there.”
The museum made another attempt to have a tall ship visit Newburyport this year but erred on the side of caution once again.
“It was too late for us to book a ship when the governor opened everything back up (in the spring),” Bernhard said. “So we decided to plan the events under our sailcloth tent on our lawn.”
Maritime Days remains a top fundraiser for the museum. There will be a full weekend of events Sept. 10-12, including Maritime Tavern Night, the Best Newburyport Pizza Palooza contest, trivia, a pirate party and a treasure hunt.
“We will have a lot going on,” Bernhard said.
For more information, go to https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/event/maritime-days-returns/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
