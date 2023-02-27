NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum recently announced a $5,000 donation from Finneran & Nicholson, PC. for its collections preservation program.
In keeping with a key goal of the museum's new strategic plan, the donation would fund the replacement, correction and updating of all art signs to museum-quality standards. This would include the new addition of signs in Braille for visually impaired visitors.
“The standard of our collections has continued to rise over the years and our goal is to reflect that by providing the highest quality museum experience our visitors expect and deserve,” museum board President Jack Santos said in a news release.
“When we launched our ambitious strategic plan in the latter half of 2022, we were confident that our goals would resonate with the business partners who have long supported the museum," he added. "We celebrate our partnership with Finneran & Nicholson who, through this gift, underscore CHMM’s contribution to the cultural vibrancy of Newburyport and the Greater North Shore communities.
Museum Executive Director Chris Silva also added his thoughts.
“This wonderful partnership and donation from Finneran & Nicholson will help us continue with our efforts to fulfill our strategic goals, mission and vision by providing both visual and intellectual access to all," Silva said.
"Improving signage and the information of our vast collection only broadens our community outreach," Silva added. "We endeavor to provide full access to all who walk through the museum's doors to experience Newburyport's rich history."
In presenting the law firm's donation to the museum, managing partner Tom Nicholson called the Custom House the "most revered and treasured symbol of Newburyport."
"Our entire community is enriched by its presence and its collection," Nicholson added. "Preservation of CHMM’s collection affects the CHMM mission of being ‘the destination within the destination’ for which we at Finneran & Nicholson are proud to play a part in CHMM’s execution of its strategic plan. We invite our entire community to visit CHMM and become part of its exciting mission."
In addition to its collections, the museum also hosts numerous events throughout the year. Details are available at thechmm.org.
Finneran & Nicholson has been practicing in Greater Newburyport for more than 38 years and in Westford for the last two years.
The firm represents domestic and international clients in areas that include business formation and operations, mergers and acquisitions, contract review, employment law and compliance, business succession planning, commercial, business and securities litigation and arbitration, securities compliance and enforcement, real estate conveyancing, land use, zoning, permitting, and a wide range of related services to provide for the needs of its clients, the release said.
The museum was established to protect, preserve, interpret and celebrate the lower Merrimack River Valley’s maritime heritage and how it relates to American history.
The Custom House is a maritime history museum and education, cultural and research facility in addition to a meeting place for people seeking a unique venue for professional or social gatherings.
The museum’s unique collection of maritime objects, art, models and historical documents reflects the rich history of the area from the 17th to the 21st centuries.
For more information, visit the museum's website at www.thechmm.org, call 978-462-8681 or email info@thechmm.org.
