Custom House reveals building, brand updates

NEWBURYPORT — Although the building is temporarily closed because of the pandemic, the Custom House Maritime Museum is managing in terms of finances and has taken this opportunity to get ahead on building renovations.
At an annual member meeting held Friday night on Zoom, Treasurer Mike Laureno said the museum even expects to break even at the end of the year, despite the cancellation of events, including Newburyport Maritime Days — its biggest fundraiser.
With fewer events to organize, the museum has taken the time to focus on continuing renovations, both structurally and in terms of programming, he said.
When COVID-19 hit, the museum created a "new critical spend budget," which focused on necessary costs, Laureno said.
The museum also received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, which it will be seeking forgiveness for once the money is used, he said.
Laureno did not have the numbers for May, but said the museum has been tracking close to its budget so far this year.
"We fully expect to achieve at least a break-even performance from a profit perspective this year," he said. "While that may not sound particularly exciting, it's worthwhile to note that many organizations cannot do that in this environment and are really struggling.
"So, we're fortunate that we can manage fiscally, even while accelerating and completing the ambitious building projects," Laureno said.
Looking back at 2019, he briefly spoke about the museum's decision to stop hosting the Holiday House Tour.
"While it was popular with the community, it wasn't really a great fit for the mission and goals of the museum," he said, adding how time consuming it was for the leadership team and volunteers as they manage other events, too.
Laureno said the museum shifted its focus to Newburyport Maritime Days and the Sea to Table dinner.
While revenue did decline due to dropping the Holiday House Tour, the museum was able to begin 2020 with enough in the budget for events and ongoing renovations, he said.
One of those renovations was the slate roof replacement project, which took place last fall. The city awarded the museum a little more than $100,000 to put a new slate roof on the building.
During the meeting Friday, members were able to hear more about the history of the Custom House, its transition to a museum, and how the team at Merrimack Design Architects helped to preserve that history while remodeling the roof.
The museum has been busy going through its inventory, reorganizing artifacts, and taking a closer look at how deep these exhibits go.
Executive Director Joan Whitlow took members through images of these gallery renovations, saying the museum wanted to make them "more clean and compelling" but also "more comprehensive and thematic."
With the help of Matter Communications, the museum has been updating its brand and logos.
Whitlow said this brand improvement will be helpful both in terms of merchandise sales and the museum's overall identity.
Additionally, the museum is looking to increase virtual engagement. It has hosted some Zoom meetings, as well as livestreams about various topics over YouTube and Facebook.
In the long term, the museum is working on a website redesign featuring an online shop.
"This is really just the beginning of a totally enhanced web-based experience that will roll out over the next few years," said Jack Santos, who sits on the board of directors.
For more information on the museum, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org.
