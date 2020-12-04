NEWBURYPORT – With help from a Newburyport Department of Public Services crew and bucket truck, lights by Blue Fusion and Valley Tree Service, staff and volunteers helped put up the top life rings on the Custom House Maritime Tree near the Newburyport boardwalk this week. The tree lights turn on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. and will be on through Jan. 7.
All are invited to buy and hang rings throughout the month, to drop a food item in the bin or purchase items from the nonprofit organization on Water Street. To buy a life ring, go to buyalifering.com.
