AMESBURY — Hundreds of families and other community members came out Thursday night to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, the city’s first new school in nearly 50 years.
The School Committee voted in 2020 to name the school after Shay, a 2005 Amesbury High School graduate who was killed in 2009 at age 22 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. He grew up in the city and enlisted in the Army soon after graduation.
The new school will serve students in prekindergarten through second grade, while Cashman Elementary School will serve the third through fifth grades. School starts Sept. 5 districtwide.
The excitement in the air was palpable as children eagerly ran through the halls of their future academic home, eagerly telling their parents how cool the new school looked. As teachers continue to get classrooms ready, some rooms were locked to the public, but that did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd as they explored all three floors of the finished building.
The ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. with speeches from Mayor Kassandra Gove, School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, Principal Jim Montanari, members of the military, and Shay’s mother, Holly Shay.
“I think of this school as our front door to our incredible public schools here in Amesbury, where their first impressions can lead to a lifelong love of learning and many pathways to opportunity and success,” Gove said.
Holly Shay shared the impact her son had on her life.
“Jordan has changed my life radically and influences me each and every day,” she said. “My devotion to him guides my life’s choices and the paths I travel. He continues to be a spark in my life as well as the lives of many. He was, and he is, my heart.”
She spoke her son’s desire to help others even after his death.
“He was very clear, he had it in writing that should something happen to him, he wanted us to start a scholarship fund for those who wanted to make a difference in the world,” Holly Shay said.
She noted that they expect the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation to have awarded a total of $250,000 by the end of the year.
“I hope the school produces generations of good human beings who embody the qualities of the lovely young man that it is named after Jordan’s ideals of kindness, loyalty and empathy. They’re real, they’re tangible, and to carry them on means his legacy continues to shine,” Holly Shay said.
McAndrews addressed those who may not be fully on board with the change in school and grade structure.
“As a parent whose children attended Cashman Elementary, I understand that moving away from a neighborhood school is a change from how we have historically structured our district. However, as an educator, I am beyond thrilled about this change,” McAndrews said.
She spoke about the benefits the change will provide.
“The sheer fact that all staff members associated with any individual grade level will be located in a single building provides us with an incredible opportunity to enhance the educational experience for our students to have access to years and years of wisdom and experience,” McAndrews said. “And most importantly, it allows us to create a secure, supportive and intellectually stimulating environment in which every child can thrive.”
Montanari said everyone at the school will strive to do things “The Shay Way” and explained what that meant.
“When students are willing to take risks, that’s The Shay Way. When students are learning and growing academically, socially and emotionally, that’s The Shay Way. When educators are developing strong relationships with students and families, that’s The Shay Way. When educators are putting the needs of students first, that’s The Shay Way,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.