NEWBURYPORT — It is said that one must only learn how to ride a bicycle once, but many local adults are getting an enthusiastic second wind when it comes to cycling.
Thousands in the Newburyport area are returning to the two-wheeled form of transportation for reasons ranging from fitness to relaxation. Also, parents with young children are often riding on local streets.
“Before I took this test ride, I hadn’t been on a bike in 20 years,” said Eric Goodness of Newburyport, who recently bought an eight-speed model for $1,400 at Riverside Cycle at The Tannery. “My wife is an enthusiastic rider, and I am going to get back into it.
“We’re going on vacation to Islesboro, Maine, and we’ll ride there,” he said.
One reason for a return to the road is that cycling has been an activity that circumvented the norms of COVID-19 caution.
“If there is a silver lining to COVID it is that it got more people outdoors,” said Chris Scott, a sales representative at Riverside Cycle. “Adults are running, walking, hiking and riding. We’ve had many adults coming to the store in the past couple of years interested in riding again.”
Tom Reinke, general manager of Riverside Cycle, said sales in the past two years have been much better than the previous two or three years.
“More people are getting outside, for the exercise and just to be out there,” he said.
Reinke admitted that sales would be even brisker if his store could obtain more bicycles. He said supply chain issues have meant that local riders would want to buy a certain model but that they were not available.
Biking professionals say another reason for the increased interest is the popularity of electric bicycles. There are several models of e-bikes, and this style of technology enables riders to travel faster with less effort.
An e-bike has an electric motor used to assist with propulsion. E-bikes use rechargeable batteries and can reach 16 to 20 mph. High-powered varieties can often travel more than 28 mph.
Riders still must pedal but this technology is defined by less effort and more speed. Scott said an e-bike is like “a wind at your back.” Adults who are a bit out of shape and/or overweight often consider e-bikes, bicycle specialists say.
Riverside Cycle offers e-bike models that include styles ranging from $3,900 to $11,300.
Bicycles were introduced widely in the 19th century in Europe. In the United States, bicycles became a robust business in the early 20th century. Wilbur and Orville Wright ran a successful bicycle shop in Ohio before switching to the more promising field of air flight.
By the early 21st century, there were more than a billion bicycles worldwide. This sum exceeds the number of active cars, both in total and ranked by the number of individual models produced, experts say.
Bicycle types include road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid/commuter bikes, gravel-road bikes, folding bikes, electric bikes, touring bikes and women’s bikes.
The 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge took place Aug. 6-7, bringing 6,300 riders of all bike makes from eight countries and 43 states to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
Mary Sortal of Newburyport recently visited Riverside Cycle to have one of her two bicycles serviced.
She said riding has become an important part of her life, and she often bikes 20 miles per day on routes she has created in the Newburyport area.
“I love the wind in my face, and the exercise that biking provides,” said Sortal, who rides daily in clement weather. “It’s good for my mental health, too, because you’re out there alone and there are great routes you can take, including trips out to Plum Island.”
Sortal said one of her most ambitious riding adventures was joining an organized bike ride across Iowa. She said riders pedal the distance between the Missouri River and the Mississippi River. The route is about 470 miles and draws thousands of cyclists each year.
