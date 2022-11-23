AMESBURY — There was parliamentary confusion and chaos Tuesday night as city councilors once again could not resolve the fate of two parcels of land on Cynthia Road that could be developed into affordable housing or saved for conservation.
The council continued a public hearing for a bill sponsored by Mayor Kassandra Gove that seeks to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and procuring a development proposal. The language of the bill calls for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
The council also continued the public hearing of a free petition that would protect the two Cynthia Road parcels as open space and provide for passive recreational uses that promote the quality of life for Amesbury residents and preserve natural resources. The free petition was last heard at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting where it was pushed off until Tuesday night’s meeting, with the hope being that the other Cynthia Road bill would have wrapped up one way or another.
At the Nov. 15 City Council meeting, there had been a motion on the floor to approve Gove’s bill put forward by Councilor Scott Mandeville and seconded by City Council Vice President Adrienne Lennon. Councilor Roger Deschenes then brought forward a councilor objection due to the fact that Lennon had not allowed for public comment, forcing the issue to be heard at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Cynthia Road issue, which has gone on for months and been debated in at least 10 separate meetings with various committees and subcommittees, was not resolved at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.
Lennon presided over the public hearing as council President Nicholas Wheeler recused himself due to being an abutter. Councilor Michael Hogg also had to recuse himself due to his wife, a real estate agent, taking a listing from the Whitehall Lake Condominium Association, and Councilor Peter Frey was out of town.
Lennon attempted to pick up where they had left off at the prior meeting, but was stopped by Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, who motioned to appeal Lennon’s decision and was seconded by Deschenes. This threw the meeting into procedural chaos as councilors attempted to get on the same page regarding what could and could not be done under the scope of their rules. Mandeville was particularly exasperated with the situation, questioning where in the rules it allowed for the chairperson's decision to be challenged, and accusing his fellow councilors trying to confuse the issue.
“This is a circus, I don’t even know what we are voting on anymore,” Mandeville said, before erupting with a slight expletive when his fellow councilors interjected.
Eventually a five minute recess was called to allow for City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom to go over the rules and make a best judgement. Coming back from the recess, the council was informed that Rinaldi was within the rules to appeal Lennon’s decision, and the appeal passed 4-2 with Lennon and Mandeville in opposition.
Deschenes then motioned to postpone the hearing until the Feb. 21 City Council meeting, and was seconded by Rinaldi. This motion also passed 4-2 with Lennon and Mandeville in opposition.
The council then proceeded onto the continued public hearing of the free petition, listening to public comment before coming to a decision. The council was in agreement that these two bills are intrinsically linked, and Deschenes motioned to postpone the free petition hearing until the March 14 City Council meeting, with the motion being approved unanimously.
