AMESBURY — A five-month saga came to an end in just five minutes.
At a special City Council meeting Tuesday, the only item on the agenda was a proposal by Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Her bill sought to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and obtaining a development proposal, while calling for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
The bill was introduced to the council Sept. 13 and has been heard at meetings of various committees and subcommittees. It was last heard by the council Nov. 22. The bill encountered opposition from residents worried about how a new development would affect their neighborhood.
Councilor Michael Hogg, who recused himself from meetings on the issue in November, gave a statement Tuesday night to explain his situation.
“I just wanted to advise that my spouse is a local Realtor and she has been requested to engage in a transaction for a property of Whitehall Lake Condo Association,” he said. “She is acting as a facilitator and a facilitator only, and with that, I have filed a disclosure with the city to disclose these facts about this relationship and the affiliation and to dispel any appearance of conflict of interest.”
With council President Nicholas Wheeler and Vice President Adrienne Lennon absent from the meeting, Councilor Steve Stanganelli was appointed by his colleagues to oversee the proceedings.
He began by addressing why there would be no public comment.
“Under Council Rules, Council Rule 5F, public comments are allowed only at regular scheduled meetings. This is a special City Council meeting, so there is no further public comment,” Stanganelli said.
The council swiftly approved the bill in a 6-0 vote. Councilor Scott Mandeville was also not present. Wheeler recused himself at the beginning of the process because he is an abutter.
Lennon told The Daily News in a phone call why she was not present at the meeting.
“I was not included in the petition for a special meeting, so there is that. And, I already expressed in the open hearing in the very first period of comment that the exercise is beneath my integrity and I’m not going to normalize something that is really procedurally disfigured. That’s all there is to it,” Lennon said.
As part of the Disposition Committee that will now review the Cynthia Road parcels, Lennon said she expects the process to be “another exercise in dysfunction.”
Gove shared her thoughts on the bill’s approval in a statement to The Daily News.
“I appreciate the courage displayed by our Councilors who voted to pass Bill 2022-087. This has been a long and divisive process. I’m hopeful we can move forward by working together with the community and the neighbors to establish a vision for the development of affordable housing on these parcels,” Gove said in the statement.
She said members of the Affordable Housing Trust have met with potential nonprofit partners and know there is interest in a project.
Councilor Roger Deschenes reached out to The Daily News to say he is happy with the decision.
“Tonight, the City Council took one small, but very important step, to what we hope is the construction of two small structures carefully placed on three acres, small structures that will become perpetually affordable secure homes for four families. And that sense of security that comes with home ownership will be all the difference in the lives of those children,” Deschenes said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
