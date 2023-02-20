AMESBURY — After more than five months of intense meetings and heated discussions, city councilors believe the issue of what to do with two parcels on Cynthia Road may finally come to an end at their meeting Tuesday.
First introduced to the council Sept. 13, Mayor Kassandra Gove sponsored a bill that seeks to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and obtaining a development proposal.
The bill calls for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
At the same time, a group of concerned residents brought forward a petition to protect the two Cynthia Road parcels as open space and provide for passive recreational uses that promote the quality of life for Amesbury residents and preserve natural resources.
City Council Vice President Adrienne Lennon has presided over the Cynthia Road hearings after council President Nicholas Wheeler recused himself because he is an abutter.
Throughout the process, issues of not being able to field a quorum of councilors and other hearings running long have been among the factors delaying a decision on the Cynthia Road properties.
The issue has been debated at more than 10 meetings involving various committees and subcommittees with no resolution. It was most recently brought forward at the council’s meeting Nov. 22.
Following a procedural chaos that saw the council take a five-minute recess to allow City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom to go over the rules and make a best judgment, councilors decided to continue the public hearing on Gove’s bill to a special meeting Feb. 21. The petition is set to be heard again March 14 should the matter not be resolved.
Councilor Anthony Rinaldi said he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved.
“We expect it’s going to pass tomorrow night,” Rinaldi said Monday. “Our last count was we had six votes and all six were going to be there, so it’s going to pass.”
Rinaldi called it a great honor to be able to help some families in need find a home, but acknowledged the issues and said he will not celebrate until it becomes official. He described the experience as divisive for the council.
Councilor Steve Stanganelli shared similar optimism that the issue would conclude Tuesday.
“I am extremely hopeful that we will be able to conclude this matter tomorrow and be on our way to potentially helping four working-class families find homes in Amesbury,” Stanganelli said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
