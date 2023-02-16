To the editor:
The Feb. 16 front page article ("Citizens band together to oppose proposed Town Hall") and column ("Newbury politics are radioactive," both Daily News of Newburyport) did a disservice to the citizens of Newbury, presenting an incomplete, largely one-sided portrayal of our town government and plans to build a new Town Hall. Both pieces led off with sensational headlines and the opinions of five people who came to the Daily News office to present their case against current town leadership, burying replies by the town administrator and Select Board chairperson later in both articles.
Our town is very well run, as evidenced by its outstanding fiscal status, by the courtesy and professionalism of every town worker I’ve encountered, and by Town Administrator Tracy Blais’ comprehensive command of town affairs during her Select Board reports. Editor Dave Rogers’ characterization of Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco as having an “ax to grind,” with no supporting facts, was a cheap shot beneath the dignity of any newspaper.
The articles appeared two days after a presentation to the Select Board by the Municipal Building Committee, with plenty of time for a complete story. Neither article provided voters with a complete and accurate account of that presentation. Here’s what they missed: MBC Chairperson Bob Connors showed, with facts, why renovation to the current town hall would likely cost more than construction of a new building. Select Board member and MBC Advisory Member Dana Packer listed the different sites across our town considered over the last decade, effectively refuting the claim that the project is being fast-tracked. Connors explained the benefit of all the planning done over that period that will also save in final project costs.
The two articles disparaging the evolving Town Hall plans were irresponsible to Newbury’s voters, since the project is only at the conceptual design phase. More details, including an independent cost estimate, will be presented for public comment on March 7. After that, and subsequent public meetings, voters will have the facts needed to make an informed decision.
The articles unfairly treated committee members who have worked many hours on the Town Hall plans, instead giving headlines to a small group of naysayers. It’s easier to complain than it is to work long hours behind the scenes, unrecognized and unappreciated. A more accurate headline of a fully researched article or column would have been “Newbury Takes Next Step Toward Long-Delayed Town Hall.”
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
