NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program include Dave Rogers, editor of The Daily News of Newburyport, to discuss what's news in the Newburyport area. Also appearing will be musicians, Justin Laing, Matt Morrison, and Chuck Melchin, to get us in the holiday spirit with some original Christmas music.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #426 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site mentioned above and wherever you listen to podcasts.
