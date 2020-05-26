NEWBURY – The Daily News is sponsoring a Zoom forum for Board of Selectmen candidates Wednesday with a second forum Thursday for all other candidates in town.
The online forum Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be moderated by Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge.
Seats for the public will be limited to 90 people and no members of the public will be allowed to speak. Residents are invited to email suggested questions by Tuesday at noon to Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
Susan Noyes, IT director for Newbury, will enable the newspaper to conduct the forum via Zoom and will lend technical and time-keeping assistance; Ethan Cohen, production and operations specialist for the town, will handle the livestreaming on www.tnctv.org and live broadcast on Comcast Newbury Channel 9.
There are five candidates running for two seats on the board, including incumbents JR Colby and Damon Jespersen, and challengers Geraldine Heavey, Leo “Jack” Rybicki and Charles “Chuck” Bear. All candidates were invited to take part; Colby, Jespersen, Heavey and Rybicki accepted while Bear said he has a conflict and could not take part.
The candidates will be given time for opening and closing statements, with Lodge asking questions in between.
The Daily News is also planning a shorter Zoom forum Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for all other candidates running for office.
Those candidates will be invited to speak for three minutes each about their qualifications and why they are interested in the office they are seeking. Any candidates in Newbury interested in being part of that Zoom meeting should email Richard Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com
To join the Zoom meeting Wednesday for the selectman candidate forum:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86349504545
Meeting ID: 863 4950 4545
One tap mobile:
+13126266799,,86349504545# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,86349504545# US (New York)
Dial by your location:
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 863 4950 4545
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdZ2MXQrnl.
