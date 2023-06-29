The Daily News of Newburyport is seeking a freelance writer to cover the towns of Newbury and West Newbury. The freelancer would write between six and eight stories per month on many topics including features, local politics, events, business news and other subjects. Newspaper experience preferred but not required. Those interested should send an email to drogers@newburyportnews.com or call the Daily News office at 978-961-3152. Payment is per story.
