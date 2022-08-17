NEWBURYPORT - Two Dale Rogers sculptures were installed earlier this month at Patrick Tracy Square. The sculptures were made possible by the Burkhart family, according to the city.
The Haverhill-based sculptor has had his work displayed in private collections in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Public displays are in dozens of states and around Greater Newburyport. One sculpture is featured on Interstate 495 south in Haverhill.
