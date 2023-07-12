SALISBURY — The cat is out of the bag as popular dance funk band Ripe was revealed as the headline act for the 21st annual RiverFest music festival, which is moving to Salisbury after several years of jamming out in Newburyport.
The festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership, is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Salisbury Beach. The music begins at noon, with the final act closing out the event about 6 p.m.
Spawning from the Boston-based Berklee College of Music, Ripe formed seven years ago and has been steadily rising to national recognition. Other acts performing include Steve Rondo, Air Traffic Controller and the Ryan Montbleau Band.
Lindsay Burrill, The River’s director of entertainment, explained why they went with the group to headline the festival.
“After hosting intimate listener performances with the band and playing a few of their singles on the station, we couldn’t think of a better way to showcase this lineup of homegrown talent than by having Ripe headline. We hope everyone is ready to dance,” Burrill said.
She said the group has a lot of momentum going for them.
“They’ve been on major festival bills. They’ve been selling out shows across the country. We are honored to have them headline our 21st annual festival as we kick it back to the local roots this year,” Burrill said.
The festival had been held in Newburyport for years prior to the announcement it would be coming to Salisbury. Donald St. Sauveur, The River’s general manager, spoke about working with the Salisbury Beach Partnership.
“Holding the festival at the Broadway boardwalk at Salisbury Beach provides us with an opportunity to present this free music festival in a popular and truly premier waterfront location,” he said.
“And with the historic carousel that’s been beautifully restored and many other initiatives like the oceanfront boardwalk, welcome center and restrooms, I think many attendees will be impressed with the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s beautification program,” St. Sauveur added.
Director Kathleen Aiello of Atlantic Hospitality Group, which is part of the Salisbury Beach Partnership, said because the event is so popular, folks should arrive early.
“There are plenty of great shops and restaurants at the Broadway boardwalk, not to mention miles of pristine beachfront,” Aiello said.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine explained at the time the move was announced that Newburyport’s planned work on Riverfront Park made it too logistically difficult to host an event this size. He said they would be open to hosting the event again in the future and that he was happy they could find another location.
With a limited number of on-site paid municipal parking spots available, festivalgoers are encouraged to rideshare/carpool to the event, use ride-hailing services (Uber/Lyft/Taxi), take alternative transportation to the event, and utilize the free shuttle school bus service to/from Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking to the Salisbury Beach Broadway Boardwalk. The parking lots at Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road, Salisbury) will be served by three free shuttle school buses; buses leave every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for Massachusetts residents and $40 per day for non-Massachusetts residents.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
