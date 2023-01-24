NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Human Rights Commission and Congregation Ahavas Achim of Newburyport will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. with a special screening of “Dancing on a Volcano,” a film that depicts with amazing archival footage the of life of West Newbury resident Jesse Kalfel’s family’s life in pre-war Vienna and their dramatic escape from extermination in Nazi concentration camps. The showing, at the Nock Middle School, 70 Low St., Newburyport, is free and open to the public.
