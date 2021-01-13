SALEM – Luis Morales-Colon, the Lawrence man accused of running down a Lawrence police officer with his car in early August, is scheduled to be in Salem Superior Court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.
The hearing, which determines whether a person is too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial, comes 10 days after he was arraigned in the same courthouse, according to an Essex DA spokesperson.
Morales-Colon, 30, was arrested on Sept. 2, almost a month after police say he struck and pinned Officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3. Authorities said Morales-Colon was fleeing the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street when he hit Farrington.
The officer suffered a brain injury and serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery. He was immediately flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery and is recuperating at home.
Morales-Colon was charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, nighttime breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court shortly after his arrest and has remained behind bars since then. Farrington is a familiar figure in the Lawrence courthouse. That prompted a decision to move the case to Newburyport District Court before Morales-Colon was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury.
According to police, Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident. That man, Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Eagle Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report
