NEWBURYPORT – A dangerousness hearing for Luis Morales-Colon, the Lawrence man accused of running down a Lawrence police officer with his car, was rescheduled from Monday to Oct. 14, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
The hearing, which determines whether a person is too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial, is now set for Oct. 14, at Newburyport District Court. The case against Morales-Colon was moved from Lawrence District Court to Newburyport to avoid a possible conflict of interest.
No immediate reason was given for moving the court date, but rescheduling of dangerousness hearings is a frequent occurrence.
Morales-Colon, 30, was arrested on Sept. 2, almost a month after police say he struck and pinned Officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3. Authorities said Morales-Colon was fleeing the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street when he hit Farrington.
The officer suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain injury. He was immediately taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recuperating at home.
Morales-Colon was charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, nighttime breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court shortly after his arrest and has remained behind bars since then. Farrington is a familiar figure in the Lawrence courthouse, which prompted the decision to move the case to Newburyport.
Because of the nature of the charges, the case will likely be presented to the Essex County grand jury for possible indictment.
If Morales-Colon is indicted, his case will be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted would be more severe.
According to police, Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident. That man, Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Eagle Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.