NEWBURYPORT – A driver from Danvers accused of striking a bicyclist crossing State Street near the Route 1 roundabout in May was arraigned Wednesday for a crosswalk violation.
During his appearance before Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan, Wellington Aredes, 37, of High Street denied hitting the 71-year-old Salisbury bicyclist on May 22.
“I did not hit the bicycle, the bicycle hit my car,” Aredes said, via a court-appointed Portuguese interpreter.
That prompted Swan to schedule a court date for Aug. 20 that would give an Essex County prosecutor and Aredes time to potentially work out a plea agreement. In addition to a crosswalk violation, Aredes was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Newburyport police Officer Travis Wile responded to State Street at the Parker Street crosswalk adjacent to District Court on May 22 about 9:40 a.m. By the time Wile arrived, Inspector Michael Sugrue, who was overseeing construction of the new crosswalk there, had already responded.
The bicyclist slammed into the front of Aredes’ van, seriously damaging the bicycle and slightly injuring himself. The cyclist told police he was attempting to ride across State Street when he saw Aredes slow down at the closed entrance to Parker Street. Assuming Aredes was letting him cross safely, the cyclist began crossing the street only for Aredes to keep on driving.
“As he entered the crosswalk he observed the white van continuing straight ahead at a low rate of speed,” Wile wrote in his report. “The vehicle never stopped and entered into the crosswalk as (the victim) was attempting to cross. (The victim) did not have time to stop which resulted in him crashing into the side of the vehicle.”
Aredes told police that he never saw the bicycle, saying he had just exited the rotary and was attempting to enter Parker Street only to learn at the last second the road was closed because of construction.
“I advised him that a road closure is no excuse for failing to yield for a cyclist in a crosswalk,” Wile wrote in his report.
The cyclist was treated for minor injuries by an Atlantic EMS team but declined to be transported to an area hospital. The bicycle, valued at $1,000, sustained heavy front- end wheel damage but the frame remained intact.
Police also leaned that Aredes was driving with an expired license, according to Wile’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
