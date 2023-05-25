ROWLEY — A Danvers man arraigned earlier this month after being charged with downloading child porn was back in Newburyport District Court on Thursday as his case goes towards possible indictment in Superior Court.
Eric B. Hooker, 32, of Newbury Street, was arrested in mid May after a local police officer was able to track down the downloads and link them to him, according to court records.
Following Hooker's May 11 arraignment on one charge of distributing material of child in the nude, he posted $2,500 cash bail. While awaiting trial, Hooker was initially ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18 except family and not to use the internet. However, the internet order was modified during Thursday's apprearance so he can use the internet for work, medical reasons and to virtually attend court proceedings. The last amendments came shortly after Hooker appeared via Zoom prompting momentary concern from an Essex County prosecutor. Judge Peter Doyle however, allowed the modification without objection.
Hooker is due back in court, via Zoom, on July 26 for a status hearing. By that time, Hooker may be indicted by an Essex County grand jury, the same prosecutor told Doyle.
On Dec. 12, 2022, Rowley police Officer Lucas Tubbs, who is assigned to the state's Internet Crimes Against Children task force, was conducting an online investigation on the BitTorrent file sharing network focusing on a tranche of downloads from a particular internet protocol number. The same IP address had also downloaded three child porn files that day. Each computer has its own IP address allowing access to its files and inner workings. Torrent files are typically found as a result of keyword searches on internet sites that host or link to them.
On March 20, Tubbs was granted a warrant to search the IP address that had downloaded the files from a BitTorrent platform, and linked it back to Hooker, according to his report.
With that information, Tubbs obtained a second search warrant on May 8, this time to check Hooker's residence. Tubbs and several other officers from different departments served the warrant a day later. Hooker, who stated he was a youth coach referee, sat a dining room table as the swarm of officers searched his apartment, Tubbs wrote in his report.
Officers eventually seized Hooker's laptop and portable drive as evidence. The three files, according to Tubbs report, featured children as young as 11 years old. A further search of the computer found a total of 239 files containing child porn.
Hooker told officers he was merely looking for videos of "an old friend," Tubbs wrote in his report.
