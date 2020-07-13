GEORGETOWN – A Danvers man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on the corner of Pond Street and Lake Avenue.
Jamie King, 56, was pronounced dead after he was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Georgetown police responded to the corner, located near the Pentucket Pond Outlet Reservoir, around 2:08 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident. When police arrived they found King unresponsive so they began administrating CPR.
Georgetown Fire and Ambulance arrived and transported King to the Haverhill hospital. Georgetown Police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating what caused the crash.
