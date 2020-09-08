Danvers police chief injured in Newbury crash

NEWBURY — Danvers police Chief Patrick Ambrose is recovering at home from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred on Main Street in Byfield near Quaker Hill Court, Newbury police said.
James Kurtz, 71, of Ipswich, driving a Honda CRV, took a left turn in front of Ambrose, who was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, leading to the crash, Newbury police said. Kurtz was issued a ticket citing him for failing to yield the right of way to Ambrose.
Chief Michael Reilly said Kurtz was turning into a senior housing complex on Quaker Hill. The crash occurred at 2:18 p.m.
Police said Ambrose, 57, of Danvers suffered serious injuries that were not life threatening.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said Ambrose was off duty at the time of the crash. Capt. James Lovell has been appointed as acting chief while Ambrose recovers.
Ambrose has been chief of the department for 4½ years. He joined the department full time in 1987.
