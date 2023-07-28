NEWBURYPORT — The Dark Knight returned to Perkins Park on Friday and made sure Newburyport Officer Kyle McElroy didn't get too cocky after the super hero lost their first one-on-one basketball game days earlier.
"Batman" has been seen jogging through the city for months but last month began shooting some hoops to mix things up. And on Wednesday, the Caped Crusader, whose true identity remains shrouded in mystery, challenged McElroy to some roundball.
McElroy, who also serves as the city's school resource officer, said he beat Batman 2-1 during their first battle.
"He is definitely a basketball player and he went easy on me," McElroy said.
Batman must have felt sorry for the jovial police officer that day because during Friday's re-match things did not go McElroy's way with Batman shutting him out 3-0.
"I got blanked but I feel good," McElroy said. "I'm not a basketball guy and he clearly is. But it was fun and it's great that he does this. The kids love it and they really get into it too."
McElroy played hockey and baseball while attending Newburyport High School and added he would like to challenge Batman to some street hockey in the future.
Both pick-up basketball games were played in front of kids taking part in Newburyport Youth Services' Perkins Playground program. After dispatching McElroy quite handily, Batman stuck around to play a large group of kids.
Six-year-old Desmond Rea was one of the few kids who scored on the Justice League member. Rea said he was confident he could take Batman down but added he had no intentions of becoming a super villain in the near future.
Ten-year-old Mason Pilsmaker did not fare as well against Batman.
"I had a good shot and missed. But I was pretty close," he said.
Eight-year-old Colm Cotter said he was trying to create some space between himself and Batman but it didn't work out under the net.
"I didn't break his ankles but I got some space from him and then he got back on me," he said. "I tried to shoot it but it didn't really work."
Another 10-year-old, Emmet Kichen said he was able to pick off a rebound from Batman but wasn't able to score on the masked vigilante.
"He's very tall," Kichen said.
