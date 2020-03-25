WEST NEWBURY — Voters have choices to make when filling four of the 17 open seats on the town ballot this spring, but with the town — and the country — coping with a state of emergency, when the election will take place remains up in the air.
This week, Town Clerk Michael McCarron confirmed the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot for the annual election scheduled for May 4. But McCarron noted that the state is likely to adopt legislation to allow communities to postpone elections in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assuming Gov. Charlie Baker signs the legislation, selectmen will discuss and vote on a possible postponement or other solution at their meeting March 30, McCarron said. A plan to postpone the annual Town Meeting is not under consideration, according to selectmen Chairman David Archibald.
Incumbent Tim Cronin faces a challenge from Jon Johnson for a five-year seat on the Planning Board and there will be a contest for a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors between incumbent Rich Baker and challenger Walter Burmeister.
Two seats are being contested on the Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners.
William Bradley Buschur and Jerrod Yoder are vying for a three-year term held by Bill Bachrach, who decided not to seek re-election. Buschur is also running for the remaining year of a term formerly held by Tom Flaherty, who stepped down late last year. Raymond Antonopoulos and Wendy Willis are also candidates for the one-year term.
“Mr. Buschur can run for both, but can only accept one position,” McCarron said. Should he win both, Buschur would choose one and the second-leading votegetter for the rejected position fills that seat.
Other candidates on the ballot include David “Archie” Archibald, Board of Selectmen, three years; Blake Seale, Board of Health, three years, and Thomas Fahey, two years; Susan Babb, Housing Authority, five years; Chris Reading, Pentucket Regional School Committee, three years; Bob Janes, Board of Water Commissioners, three years; and Rick Davies, constable, three years, and Robin Shively, two years.
Wendy Reed and Sandra Nawrocki seek to fill two of three openings for three-year seats on the Board of Library Trustees, while Thomas Salvo is running for two years as library trustee.
There are no candidates on the ballot for the remaining three-year seat on the library board or for a one-year spot on the Housing Authority previously held by Mary Harada — who moved from town in 2019.
Any decision on changing the date of the annual Town Meeting on April 27 is predicated on the adoption of similar legislation at the state level, according to Archibald.
“That, I believe, would be separate legislation that has not been passed by the Legislature or signed by the governor,” he said when reached Monday.
Archibald’s board was scheduled to meet today to discuss the status of the impact of the pandemic and the town’s emergency response. An agenda for the meeting and directions for how the public can access the session live from their home computers will be posted at www/wnewbury.org.
