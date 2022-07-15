NEWBURYPORT — Longtime reporter Dave Rogers has been appointed editor of The Daily News of Newburyport, a position in which he will be the public face of the newspaper and oversee all aspects of daily reports.
Rogers joined The Daily News in 2010 and served primarily as the police and courts reporter, while also generating broader community coverage, including news and entertainment features, local politics and business, as well as enterprise stories.
Group Editor Tracey Rauh said Rogers is a natural choice.
“Dave has intricate knowledge of the Greater Newburyport area, lives in the city, and above all is a talented and eager journalist who cares deeply about our readership,” she said. “I’m happy to be able to present him with the opportunity to take the helm of this great local publication.”
Publisher John Celestino said he’s pleased with Rogers’ promotion, too.
“Dave has demonstrated his dedication to The Daily News for more than a decade,” he said. “He’s well known in the community, respects the tradition of the paper, and has already established himself. Now, he’ll take that to the next level.”
Rogers, born and raised in Newton and a graduate of Northeastern University, first stepped into a newsroom in 1998, serving as an obituary writer for several Metro Boston newspapers. From there, he held positions as a news correspondent, special sections editor, hard news reporter, sports editor, and editor of small weekly newspapers.
“Greater Newburyport residents are passionate about their communities and their local paper,” he said. “I am honored to be given the chance to provide the local and regional news coverage they demand and expect.”
Rogers lives in Newburyport with his daughter, Victoria, 13. When he’s not hunting for and delivering news to the community, he plays bass guitar for the punk rock band Vanishing Point.
