SALISBURY — Construction at the last closed beach access point began Wednesday when crews started rebuilding Access Point 8, with hope of finishing it before the Fourth of July.
The state Department of Recreation and Conservation sent out a recreational advisory Tuesday stating that construction would be active at Salisbury Beach State Reservation from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice as it worked to reopen the access point, which had to be demolished first.
The advisory noted that traffic may be delayed along Route 1A south near Access Point 7 and that Access Point 8 is expected to be complete prior to the nation’s birthday.
Local leaders first learned during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting May 4 that the DCR shut down Points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to beach erosion.
Public reaction was swift and vocal, first on social media and then during a Board of Selectmen meeting four days later that saw residents flood Town Hall to voice their outrage.
The issue reached Beacon Hill about the same time and prompted Gov. Maura Healey to visit the site May 8. DCR, state and town officials followed suit a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Selectman Chuck Takesian.
The swift action resulted in Points 9 and 10 being reopened the Friday before Memorial Day.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn spoke about the process leading up to construction at Point 8.
“The conservation issued their emergency certification last Wednesday, and I know Senator Tarr has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to get it approved through CZM, DEP and all the regulatory boards of the state,” Colburn said, referring to the state Office of Coastal Zone Management and the Department of Environmental Protection.
He explained that Tom Hughes, the town’s wetland scientist, began working with Tarr and Shand to receive approval from the state. He spoke about what the fast and consistent response of all levels of government has meant for the town.
“We were able to get everyone who owns property and all the visitors at the beach to be able to have access to the beach,” he said. “Also, it made it a safer environment for first responders if they needed to get access to the beach.”
Tarr echoed his sentiments, noting that there has been a strong collaborative process working through the Merrimack River Beach Alliance to successfully enhance public safety and access for Salisbury residents and beachgoers.
“The beach is not only a beautiful and significant natural resource, it is also an important economic and recreational resource for the North Shore,” Tarr said.
Takesian said it would be “huge” for the town to have full access to the beach before July 4, describing it as Salisbury’s “busiest week of the year.” He praised construction crews for their long hours and dedication while expressing hope.
“I’m just praying they hold to that date, and that we have good weather,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
