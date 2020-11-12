NEWBURYPORT — Applications for funding of community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs in area communities with cultural councils are due Dec. 14. The Newburyport Cultural Council is encouraging local organizations, schools and individuals to apply for the funding, particularly those serving youths, the elderly or a diversity of ages. Proposals pertaining to current social issues are welcome.
Applications are posted online at the Massachusetts Cultural Council website at www.mass-culture.org/Newburyport. More information on state and local criteria will also be found there, as well as guidelines pertaining to the pandemic.
In addition to a description of the project, applicants should include an alternative version in case COVID-19 prevents the original event from taking place. Jane Niebling, chair of Newburyport’s Cultural Council, said selections will be made in January.
Past grants have supported a variety of projects and activities in the city, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, artist residencies, workshops, lectures and performances at schools and Newburyport Public Library. In 2020, 17 grants were awarded, ranging from $100 to $500.
Newbury Cultural Council Chair Robin Lawson noted the extended deadline and said these grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in her community.
The Newbury and Newburyport Cultural Councils are part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency that then allocates money to each community.
While the total amount of funding available will be rely on the Mass Cultural Council’s fiscal 2021 state budget appropriation, the Newbury Cultural Council distributed $5,000 in grants last year.
Previously funded projects include the Triton Winter Guard and Percussion Show, the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, passes for Newbury seniors to the Peabody Essex Museum, the Newburyport Choral Society and Theater in the Open.
For local guidelines and complete information on the Newbury Cultural Council, contact newburymaculturalcouncil@gmail.com. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at www.mass-culture.org
For specific information about COVID-19-related considerations, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/covid-19-resources/guidance-for-local-cultural-councils-and-their-grantees-in-response-to-covid-19/.
