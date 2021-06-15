NEWBURYPORT – A drawing is scheduled Sunday, June 20, for the “Dinner for 2 Anywhere in the World” raffle.
The raffle has been held by the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church since 2015 and is now online at https://frsuu.eventgroovefundraising.com/raffle.
Raffle tickets are $25 with only 2,500 being sold. The winning ticket will be drawn at 9 a.m. Sunday. Previous winners have gone to Florence Italy, New Orleans, Iceland and the Amalfi Coast of Italy.
The raffle prize includes round trip coach class airfare for two to any major international airport; dinner for two at the winner’s restaurant of choice; hotel accommodations for two nights. The package value is up to $5,000. It does not include alcoholic beverages or ground transportation. The prize may be used within two years of winning the raffle.
