NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society will host an informational forum on Massachusetts' proposed End of Life Options Act, which would allow some terminally ill people to voluntarily and legally request and receive a prescription for end-of-life medication.
The forum will be held via Zoom on May 20 from noon to 1 p.m.
Massachusetts Death with Dignity Executive Director John Berkowitz will explain the bill, including its requirements and safeguards. Nancy Kidd, a licensed social worker, will share her experience working as a hospice social worker. There will also be time for questions.
The Massachusetts bill is modeled after the Death with Dignity Act in Oregon — the first U.S. state to legalize medical aid in dying in 1997.
Since then, similar laws have been enacted in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and New Mexico.
To request a Zoom link for the forum, email Julie Parker Amery, julie.amery@frsuu.org.
