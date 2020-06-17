BOSTON – The number of deaths from COVID-19 continued to decrease from the previous 24 hours, dropping from 23 deaths reported Monday to just 18 on Tuesday.
The state Department of Public Health reported the total number of deaths statewide rose to 7,665.
New cases of COVID-19 numbered 195, the DPH said, bringing the total statewide to 105,885 since the pandemic began.
The state said there were 17 patients either suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital on Tuesday, including one in the intensive care unit.
On Monday, DPH said Anna Jaques Hospital documented 15 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including two patients in the ICU.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday reported there were 96 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Thursday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The city's Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
Amesbury and Salisbury held steady with their COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Amesbury has 175 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 23 deaths, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Health Director Jack Morris said Salisbury still has 52 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths.
Seabrook reported there had been no change in the number of cases reported, with 49 confirmed cases, five of which were active.
