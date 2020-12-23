WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health voted recently to lift the resident-only parking restriction at Pipestave Hill and Mill Pond recreation areas, but the Board of Selectmen said "not so fast."
Before any changes are made to the ban on out-of-town vehicles, selectmen said they want to hear directly from the town’s health officials on why they feel the area is safer from the coronavirus now than it was when the restrictions were adopted in late spring. The two adjacent sites off Main Street are popular for hiking, horseback riding, sledding, cross-country skiing, birding, dog walking and generally communing with nature on a network of trails, forests, and open fields.
“The board felt that opening those areas at this time would not have a negative effect or lead to any increase in positive COVID cases in town,” said Health Agent Paul Sevigny when contacted on Thursday, He noted they planned to meet with selectmen to discuss the issue on Jan. 4.
“I’m completely against this,” said Selectmen Chair David Archibald when the topic of the Board of Health’s vote was taken up at his board’s last meeting.
With recent upticks in the number of cases in Massachusetts he didn’t want to do anything to encourage people from outside of town to visit West Newbury at this time, he said, adding “We pay for the upkeep, maintenance and policing of the park.”
Selectman Glenn Kemper agreed, recalling how out of an abundance of caution, the town just rejected a use of facilities requested by the local Boy Scout troop.
“Why open now?” he asked, and suggested it might be better to wait until the vaccine is more readily available.
Selectman Rick Parker said there are only a few places to enjoy the outdoors during the winter in this area. He worried that limiting access to the two town sites might be counterproductive because it could wind up forcing higher concentrations of people in the remaining areas. This would increase the chances of people both in and out of town getting infected.
“We seem to be handling this like we think we are on an island and we’re not,” he said. “We’re not building a wall around West Newbury.”
Although Kemper acknowledged that he accessed sites outside of town — such as the rail trail -—he remained conflicted about encouraging more visitors in town at this time.
“We closed it down because it’s just not safe. I can’t believe we are even considering this. Everything on the news is that (the state) is rolling everything back,” he said.
But Archibald felt that in many cases West Newbury already had fewer regulations than other towns.
“We can’t always be the most welcoming place,” he said, noting that it is OK and proper for selectmen to put the town’s needs first.
“Our job is not to protect people from New Hampshire; it’s to protect people in West Newbury,” he said.
This week the Board of Health announced that parking permits issued to residents who requested them for Pipestave Hill and Mill Pond recreation areas are extended until further notice.
Residents can disregard the Dec. 31 expiration date on the permit. Police are now ticketing people who park on the sites without displaying a permit. The fine is $15.
